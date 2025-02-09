E-Paper | February 09, 2025

Sri Lankan monkey causes nationwide blackout

AFP Published February 9, 2025 Updated February 9, 2025 03:29pm

An intruding monkey at a Sri Lankan electrical grid sub-station caused a general island-wide blackout on Sunday, government officials said.

The power outage, which began around 11:30am (0600 GMT), had yet to be fully restored after three hours.

“A monkey has come in contact with our grid transformer causing an imbalance in the system,” Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody told reporters.

The intrusion took place in a south Colombo suburb, he said.

While power was restored in some areas, it was not immediately clear how much longer the outage would last.

“Engineers are attending to it to try and restore the service as soon as possible,” the minister said.

Sri Lankans had to endure months electricity blackouts in the summer of 2022 when the country plunged into an economic crisis.

Fuel stations ran out of petrol and diesel, forcing thermal power stations to ration electricity to 13 hours each day.

Sri Lanka had defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange to finance the import of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.

The unprecedented economic meltdown forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, secured a $2.9bn bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka’s new President Dissanayake, who defeated Wickremesinghe in elections last September, is maintaining the tough austerity measures introduced under his predecessor’s administration and has vowed to continue the four-year IMF bailout programme.

Dissanayake’s government concluded a long-delayed debt restructuring with both bilateral and private creditors late last year, ending Sri Lanka’s status as a bankrupt nation.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Karachi by numbers

Karachi by numbers

From poor female employment numbers to a growing housing crisis, Karachi Census 2023 presents an accurate image of issues that need to be addressed in the city.

Opinion

Editorial

Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...
A year later
Updated 08 Feb, 2025

A year later

A war of egos has been fought between a handful of individuals at the cost of the well-being of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.
Wheat decision
08 Feb, 2025

Wheat decision

THE federal decision to stop setting the minimum support price for wheat and cease the staple’s procurement...
Dhanmondi attack
08 Feb, 2025

Dhanmondi attack

HISTORY has shown that unless states deliver development and equal rights to all, disenfranchised people can target...