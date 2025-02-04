E-Paper | February 04, 2025

Sri Lanka president vows to end island’s ‘corrupt’ image

AFP Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 12:55pm
Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (C) prepares to hoist the national flag during the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Colombo on February 4. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (C) prepares to hoist the national flag during the country’s 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Colombo on February 4. — AFP

Sri Lanka’s leftist president marked the anniversary of independence from Britain on Tuesday with a pledge to change the impoverished island nation’s image as a “corrupt” country.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake dispensed with the usual elaborate military pageantry of jet flyovers and horse parades to mark the 1948 handover of power.

His government instead staged a scaled-down military march in keeping with his pledge to pare lavish spending on government officialdom.

“We are committed to transforming Sri Lanka’s global image from a country known for corrupt governance,” he said in a message to the nation.

“Despite countless obstacles and the deep-rooted flaws of the past corrupt political system, the people’s government, built by the collective will of the citizens, is steadily progressing forward.”

Dissanayake’s government concluded a long-delayed debt restructuring with both bilateral and private creditors late last year, ending Sri Lanka’s status as a bankrupt nation.

Sri Lanka had defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange to finance the import of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.

The unprecedented economic meltdown forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, secured a $2.9bn bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Dissanayake, who defeated Wickremesinghe in elections last September, is maintaining the tough austerity measures introduced under his predecessor’s administration and has vowed to continue the four-year IMF bailout programme.

“As the new government, over the past four months, we have laid the foundation for a stable economy and introduced a new political culture,” Dissanayake said.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan turmoil
04 Feb, 2025

Balochistan turmoil

The govt's most potent counterterrorism weapon can be ensuring Balochistan’s full constitutional rights.
Skewed priorities
04 Feb, 2025

Skewed priorities

OVER the past few years, the people of Pakistan have paid immensely for their state’s failure to expend national...
Fertility puzzle
04 Feb, 2025

Fertility puzzle

THE dramatic fall in global fertility rates — from 4.8 births per woman in 1970 to 2.2 in 2024 — represents one...
Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...