Trump’s son accused of shooting rare duck

ROME: An Italian regional politician said on Tuesday he had reported the son of US President Donald Trump for allegedly killing a protected species of duck while hunting in Venice lagoon.

Veneto region’s counsellor and environmentalist Andrea Zanoni said an online video from Field Ethos, published by the younger Trump and marketed as a “premier lifestyle publication for the unapologetic man”, showed “some people, including Donald Trump Jr, killing various ducks”.

“In the video, Trump Jr is seen with a Ruddy Shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) in the foreground _ a duck that is very rare throughout Europe and protected by the European Union Birds Directive and Italian wildlife protection law,” Zanoni wrote on social media.

Zanoni said killing the protected bird was a crime.

In the video, republished by the Corriere della Sera daily, Trump Jr is seen shooting at ducks from a shelter before addressing the camera.

“Great morning, lots of widgeon, teal. This is actually a rather uncommon duck for the area. Not even sure what it is in English,” Trump Jr says, pointing to an orange-brown duck among six other dead waterfowl around him.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2025

