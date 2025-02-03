E-Paper | February 03, 2025

Pakistan signs agreement to defer $1.2bn payment for Saudi oil

Reuters Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 08:01pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad pose after signing an agreement in Islamabad on February 3. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad pose after signing an agreement in Islamabad on February 3. — DawnNewsTV

The federal government on Monday signed an agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to defer by one year a $1.2 billion payment on oil imports.

State broadcaster PTV showed the signing ceremony between a delegation of the fund led by its CEO Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The premier welcomed the signing of the oil import financing facility, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Pakistan will receive the oil on deferred payment for one year, it said.

“This project will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens,” the PMO said.

It said the fund would provide an amount of $41 million for a water supply scheme to help access clean drinking water for 150,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Petroleum products from Saudi Arabia make up a major chunk of Pakistan’s import bill. The Saudi facility to defer the payment can help Islamabad boost its foreign reserves ahead of the first review of a $7bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund in March.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak Saudi Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...
Absent justice
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Absent justice

If the senior-most judges are so helpless, what hope does the common citizen have?
Out of tune
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Out of tune

Constitutional assurances of freedom to practise faith and protection of life and liberty for all citizens ring hollow for many of Pakistan’s religious minorities.
Vanishing lifeline
02 Feb, 2025

Vanishing lifeline

AS the world marks Wetlands Day, Pakistan’s critical ecosystems find themselves in an unenviable position. The...