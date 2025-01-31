E-Paper | January 31, 2025

Inclusive govt is Syria’s ‘urgent need’, Qatari emir tells Sharaa

AFP Published January 31, 2025 Updated January 31, 2025 10:28am

DAMASCUS: Visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tam­im bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasised the “urgent need” to form an inclusive Syrian government during a meeting on Thursday with the country’s new interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Qatari royal court said.

The emir’s trip to Damascus — the first by a head of state since rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad less than two months ago — comes a day after Sharaa was appoin­ted interim president for an unspecified transitional period. It also follows a visit by Qatar’s prime minister this month.

The emir “stressed the urgent need to form a government representing all spectrums” of Syrian society in order “to consolidate stability and move forward with reconstruction, development and prosperity projects”, the royal court statement said, congratulating Sharaa on his appointment.

Syria’s new authorities on Wednesday said Sharaa had also been tasked with forming a transitional legislature. They announced the dissolution of all armed groups involved in Assad’s overthrow, as well as the former government’s army. A transitional government had previously been appointed to steer the multi-ethnic, multi-confessional country until March 1.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said discussions with the Qatari delegation inclu­ded reconstruction in the country devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2025

