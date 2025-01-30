E-Paper | January 30, 2025

Second mpox case of 2025 detected at Peshawar airport

APP Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 06:10pm

The second mpox case of the year was detected on Thursday when a five-month-old infant with the disease arrived in Peshawar from Qatar, health authorities said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali confirmed that the case was detected at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, bringing the province’s total to 11 since 2022.

“The Public Health Reference Lab has confirmed the presence of the mpox virus in a five-month-old infant. The child had recently arrived in Pakistan at Peshawar Airport with her parents from Qatar,” the health adviser said as he provided details of the case.

Following the confirmation of the case, the health department initiated screening for the infant’s parents to ensure their health and safety.

Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the airport authorities, requesting passenger details for those who traveled near the patient to ensure comprehensive surveillance.

The adviser emphasised that swift measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard public health.

Pakistan’s first mpox case of 2025 was reported on January 25 when a 35-year-old travelled from Dubai to Peshawar, following which the KP health department stepped up screening at Bacha Khan International Airport.

All cases of mpox reported so far in passengers have been detected in passengers who arrived from abroad. There have been no cases of local transmission of the virus, according to officials.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox an emergency of international concern on August 14, 2024.

