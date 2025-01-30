E-Paper | January 30, 2025

Foreigners withdraw 87pc money from T-bills

Shahid Iqbal Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 09:34am

KARACHI: Pakistan witnessed 87 per cent foreign investment withdrawal from treasury bills (T-bills) due to a sharp reduction in profit rates in almost seven months.

The returns on T-bills halved during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. These large outflows occurred despite a stable exchange rate for over a year.

Financial market experts said many other factors could contribute to the outflow of foreign investments from T-bills.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, T-bills attracted an inflow of $984 million from the start of July last year to Jan 17. In contrast, the outflow reached $852m during the period.

Steep decline in returns said to be behind massive outflow

The returns on T-bills plunged more than 50pc from its peak of 24pc, mainly due to a steep fall in the interest rate since June 2024. The State Bank has slashed its policy rate by 1,000 basis points (bps) to 12pc.

In the last auction before the monetary policy announced on Jan 27, the government further reduced T-bill rates by up to 41bps for different tenors.

The return on a 12-month tenor was redu­ced by 41bps to 11.38pc compared to 49bps at the auction held on Jan 8, reducing the rate by 90bps to 11.38pc this month.

Market experts said the uncertainty regarding the debt servicing of $26.1bn in FY25 is still there despite the authorities’ claims that most of this problem has been resolved.

Foreign investors are the most sensitive elements of any economy as they leave the country before possible arrest in an economic trap, said a banker, adding that it was witnessed during the Covid pandemic when over $4bn left the country within a few months.

In the last auction held before the monetary policy, the return on benchmark 6-month T-bills was further reduced by 39bps to 11.4pc.

Financial experts believe that the T-bills are no longer attractive for foreign investors as the rates could go down further after a 100bps cut in the interest rate.

The outflow of foreign investment up to Jan 17 was $121.5m, higher than the inflow of $72m in the same period.

It was also interesting to note that $630m, accounting for 64pc of the total T-bills inflows during six and a half months, came from the UK with the biggest outflow of $457m.

Other significant inflows in T-bills during this period were $152m from the UAE, $61m from Bahrain and $52m from Australia.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Court in crisis
Updated 30 Jan, 2025

Court in crisis

There is increasing frustration over complications created by the law, especially as it has begun interfering with independent functioning of judiciary.
Death blow
30 Jan, 2025

Death blow

JOURNALISTS took to the streets in protest; human rights groups warned against the dangers; and digital rights...
Enhanced inclusivity
30 Jan, 2025

Enhanced inclusivity

TWO fresh initiatives involving new features in people’s CNICs should help enhance inclusivity for special ...
PTI no-show
Updated 29 Jan, 2025

PTI no-show

There is growing impression that an entire country is being held hostage by the egos of a few powerful individuals.
A second Nakba?
29 Jan, 2025

A second Nakba?

WHILE candidate Trump was able to get away with making outrageous statements on the campaign trail, what President...
Cricket spin
29 Jan, 2025

Cricket spin

PAKISTAN seemed to have found the blueprint for Test success at home: raging turners that had brought three wins in ...