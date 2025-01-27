PM’s nod sought for lawmakers’ pay hike

ISLAMABAD: After criticism of a proposed increase in the salaries of parliamentarians, the issue has been sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval, Dawn has learnt.

“The issue has been sent to the PM because being the chief executive, he can ask the finance ministry for a raise even if it’s not covered in the money bill,” a government insider said.

The PM is now expected to consult the federal cabinet over the move.

The NA Finance Committee, headed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had recently approved a proposal for an increase in the monthly salary of MNAs and senators to Rs519,000.

Presently, they are getting Rs180,000 per month. Although a Rs1 million monthly salary was proposed, it was later reduced to Rs519,000.

Sources said that before the finance committee’s meeting, legislators from all mainstream parties met the speaker to ask for a raise and also presented a comparison between their and MPAs’ salaries.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2025