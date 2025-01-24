E-Paper | January 24, 2025

Deadline for Gaddafi Stadium reconstruction extended to Feb 2

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:30am
LAHORE: A bird’s eye view of the Gaddafi Stadium which is undergoing a massive facelift ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.—courtesy PCB
LAHORE: A bird’s eye view of the Gaddafi Stadium which is undergoing a massive facelift ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.—courtesy PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the deadline for completing the reconstruction work of the Gaddafi Stadium to Feb 2.

A PCB spokesman said that though most of the work at the Gaddafi Stadium had been completed till Thursday, the final touches would need ten more days. Earlier, the PCB had set Jan 25 as the deadline to complete the work.

According to the PCB, the task of placing chairs in the stadium was in final stages. A digital screen has also been installed while the work on the second one is in progress. The work on six floodlight poles carrying new bulbs has also been completed.

The reconstructed venue, along with the National Bank Stadium, Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will host the matches of the eight-nation ICC Champions Trophy which starts on Feb 19.

The PCB has claimed that the stadium will be ready to organise the build-up event of the tri-nation ODI series — featuring Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand — scheduled to be held in the second week of February.

The reconstruction work in Lahore started on Oct 10 last year. There are reports that some portions of the PCB’s offices would be completed later as the primary focus currently was on preparing the venue and making it available first for a match of the tri-series, and then the ICC Champions Trophy.

It may be mentioned here that the Gaddafi Stadium, which is also the PCB headquarters, was perfect to host the Champions Trophy as the ICC had cleared all the three venues for hosting the Trophy matches.

However, the PCB in haste allocated a huge amount of Rs12.80 billion to revamp the three venues where the work started just four months ago. At the Gaddafi Stadium, the reconstruction work continued in three shifts and still it is being done in the same manner.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Bribed doctors

Bribed doctors

Zafar Mirza
A cocktail of measures — educational, managerial, regulatory — need to be taken and interventions need to be made simultaneously and sustainably.

Editorial

Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
Updated 24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

The state cannot absolve itself of the responsibility to protect Hindu citizens, and assure them of safety.
A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...