Iranian military official meets army chief, president

APP Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 09:15am
President Asif Ali Zardari welcomes Major General Dr Muhammad Bagheri, Iran’s chief of general staff at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Jan 20, 2025. — PID
President Asif Ali Zardari welcomes Major General Dr Muhammad Bagheri, Iran’s chief of general staff at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Jan 20, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of general staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces called on President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, on Monday.

During the meeting with the president, both men highlighted the longstanding and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran, and emphasised the need to promote trade and economic relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Terrorism was highlighted as a shared challenge, one that both cou­n­tries needed to take effective and coordinated measures to address.

The Iranian armed forces chief also appreciated Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Lebanon, the Presidency said in a statement.

Visit to GHQ

Meanwhile, according to Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Bagheri visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi where he met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada to pay homage to Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was warmly received, and a guard of honour was presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2025

