On January 20, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in an indoor ceremony at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

People attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance celebrate after taking the oath of office during the 60th US Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington on January 20. — AFP

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. — Reuters

Vivek Ramaswamy talks with incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles at Donald Trump’s inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. — Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentinian President Javier Milei speak as they arrive at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington on January 20. — Reuters

A crowd of supporters, including people who had been waiting since 9pm the previous night, wait in line to get into Capital One Arena for Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration on January 20 in Washington. — AFP

Header image: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington on January 20. — Reuters