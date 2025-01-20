E-Paper | January 20, 2025

Five-day World Economic Forum moot kicks off in Davos

Amin Ahmed Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 09:11am
Swiss police patrol outside the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2025. — Reuters/Yves Herman
ISLAMABAD: Amid a world being shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and technological advancement, the World Economic Forum is opening its 2025 meeting in Davos on Monday, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from diverse geographies and industries to drive dialogue, build trust and catalyse sustainable solutions to shared challenges.

The global economy is set to face significant challenges in 2025, with 56 per cent of chief economists surveyed expecting conditions to weaken, according to the latest ‘Chief Economists Outlook’ from the World Economic Forum. Only 17pc foresee an improvement, pointing to heightened uncertainty in key regions and the need for measured policy responses worldwide.

The meeting will foster new partnerships and insights to shape a more sustainable, inclusive future in an era of rapidly advancing technology, focusing on five key areas: ‘Reimagining Growth’, ‘Industries in the Intelligent Age’, ‘Investing in People’, ‘Safeguarding the Planet’, and ‘Rebuilding Trust’.

Finance minister to speak on ‘Hacking Trade and Investment’

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will participate in the WEF event and speak on the theme of “Hacking Trade and Investment” on Jan 23.

The five-day meeting taking place at the Swiss Alpine School in Davos, aims to spark dialogue between thought leaders and the public on various topics including the current geopolitical landscape, environmental challenges and the role of the arts in society.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2025

