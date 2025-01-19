E-Paper | January 19, 2025

Russian attack kills three in Kyiv

AFP Published January 19, 2025 Updated January 19, 2025 07:37am
PRIESTS and worshippers clear debris inside St Andrew’s Cathedral in Zaporizhzhia after it was damaged by Russian missile strikes.—Reuters
PRIESTS and worshippers clear debris inside St Andrew’s Cathedral in Zaporizhzhia after it was damaged by Russian missile strikes.—Reuters

KYIV: A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital killed three people on Saturday, Ukrainian leaders said, in branding it a “heinous” attack, while Moscow called it “retaliation” for bombardments on its territory.

Russia frequently targets Kyiv with aerial attacks, but deadly strikes there are rare, as the capital is heavily protected by air defences and better able to fend off attacks than elsewhere in the country.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the world to up its pressure on the Kremlin to force it to end the nearly three-year invasion.

Russia’s defence ministry said the strike had hit a rocket-maker based in the Ukrainian capital. “The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including the Luch Design Bureau that develops and manufactures long-range guided missiles,” the Russian defence ministry said.

It called the attack “retaliation” for Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles in strikes on Russian territory.

At least three people were killed and three wounded, Zelensky said, revising down an earlier toll of four. “Everyone who is helping the Russian state in this war must be put under such pressure that it is felt no less than these strikes. We can only do this in unity with the whole world,” Zelensky said on social media.

City officials said the victims were two men, aged 43 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman. Agency journalists in Kyiv saw a multi-storey building with windows blown out, debris strewn across the street, flooding, and the charred facade of a damaged McDonald’s outlet. Overnight, air raid sirens and the sounds of Ukrainian air defence systems had rung out across the capital.

Calling it a “heinous Russian ballistic attack,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said it was “yet another proof that Putin wants war, not peace”. The Russian president “must be forced to accept a just peace through strength — maximum economic and military pressure,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...
Al Qadir ruling
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Al Qadir ruling

One wonders whether the case is as closed as PTI’s critics would have one believe.
Atlantic tragedy
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Atlantic tragedy

The only long-term solution lies in addressing root causes of illegal migration: financial misery and a lack of economic opportunities at home.
Cheap promises?
Updated 18 Jan, 2025

Cheap promises?

If promise of the cheapest electricity tariff in the region is to be achieved, the government will need to stay the course, make bitter choices, and take responsibility for its decisions.