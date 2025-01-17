Journalists disrupt Blinken’s final briefing

Security personnel remove journalist Sam Husseini from the room.—Syed Faisal Shah

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s final press briefing descended into chaos Thursday after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

Two protesters interrupted the session, accusing Blinken of enabling a “genocide” in Gaza, prompting State Department staff to forcibly remove them from the room.

The first disruption came from US journalist Max Blumenthal, who challenged Blinken over the timing of the ceasefire agreement. “Why did you keep the bombs flowing when we had a deal in May?” Blumenthal asked. “Why did you allow my friends’ homes in Gaza to be destroyed?”

Shortly after, Sam Husseini, a Jordanian-Palestinian journalist, voiced similar accusations, accusing the Biden administration of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes. Husseini was forcibly removed and later arrested as he shouted, “You pontificate about a free press! I am asking questions after being told by [spokesman] Matt Miller that he will not answer my questions.”

Before being carried out, Husseini erupted further, shouting, “Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague! Why aren’t you in The Hague! Why aren’t you in The Hague!” His reference to The Hague pointed to the International Criminal Court, where allegations of war crimes are tried.

Despite the chaos, Blinken remained calm and composed, assuring the press corps that he would address questions after the disruptions. Encouraged by other members of the press to proceed, Blinken later took questions, underscoring his commitment to transparency even amid heated criticism.

State Department officials had anticipated disruptions at Thursday’s briefing, which was also Blinken’s last at the department. Elaborate security arrangements were made to minimize the impact of any protests, and both protesters were quickly escorted out as soon as they began their interruptions.

Blumenthal later praised Husseini in a tweet posted on X, calling him a national hero. “Before a national audience, with three massive secret service cops dragging him out, and Blinken ordering him to ‘respect the process,’ Sam manages to mention Israel’s secret nukes and cites the ICJ and Amnesty (International) on its policy of extermination,” Blumenthal wrote.

This incident is the latest in a series of protests against Blinken and other US officials over Washington’s Middle East policies. Earlier this week, Blinken was interrupted three times during a speech at the Atlantic Council on post-war reconstruction in Gaza.

Protesters accused him of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes, with one shouting, “You will forever be known as Bloody Blinken.” Another protester called him a “war monster,” while a third accused him of being a “secretary of genocide.”

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025