Death toll from Los Angeles wildfires rises to 24

The death toll in the Los Angeles wildfires rose to 24 on Sunday, as the LA County coroner’s office said it is investigating at least two dozen deaths related to the two massive wildfires ravaging southern California.

Officials said 16 deaths were attributed to the Eaton fire and eight were linked to the Palisades fire. Those numbers are expected to rise, as the medical examiner said they cannot confirm human remains until they are processed at their facility.

More than 150,000 residents have been evacuated, with another 87,000 in evacuation warning zones. More than 12,000 homes and businesses have been burned to the ground, with the wildfires so far scorching over 155 square kilometres.

“Initial aerial assessments estimate 5,316 structures for the Palisades Fire and over 7,000 structures destroyed from the Eaton Fire,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in a statement.

“These initial numbers make the Eaton and Palisades fires likely the second and fourth most destructive fires in California’s history respectively,” it added.

Firefighters continue to battle the destructive blazes, which have been fuelled by continued heavy winds in the region with wind gusts between 48 to 112 kilometres per hour.

Due to the dangerous conditions, a fire warning remains in effect until Wednesday and evacuation orders have been extended until at least Thursday. Dusk-to-dawn curfews also remain in effect as police crack down on looting in the area.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. We have some very significant fire weather ahead of us,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, at a news conference. “We need to provide the people and the first responders in Southern California the support that they need.

“We’ve prepositioned additional engines, fire crews, helicopters, bulldozers, and water tenders (tankers) across all of southern California, in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County and San Diego County, all poised to assist and support the additional fire threat,” Ward added

Around 14,000 emergency personnel, 1,300 fire engines and 84 aircraft have been deployed from nine states, including California, as well as crews from Canada and Mexico.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is deploying another 1,000 members of the California National Guard to help fight the wildfires.

President Joe Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state to provide financial assistance for cleanup and rebuilding, with early estimates putting the cost of damage from the wildfires to reach at least $10 billion.

Humanitarian groups and nonprofit organisations such as the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank have already begun assistance efforts for displaced residents, providing food, water, shelter and living supplies for those who have been affected by the deadly blazes.