Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns

Reuters Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 09:15am

WASHINGTON: US Special Counsel Jack Smith, who led the federal cases against Donald Trump on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and mishandling of classified documents, has resigned, as the Republican president-elect prepared to return to the White House.

Smith resigned on Friday from the Department of Justice, according to a court filing on Saturday to US District Judge Aileen Cannon, asking her to lift a court order she issued blocking release of his final report.

Notice of Smith’s resignation came in a footnote in the filing, which said the Special Counsel had completed his work, submitted his final confidential report on Jan 7, and “separated” from the Justice Department on Jan 10.

A former war crimes prosecutor, Smith brought two of the four criminal cases Trump faced after leaving office, but saw them grind to a halt after a Trump-appointed judge in Florida dismissed one and the US Supreme Court — with three justices appointed by Trump — found that former presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for official acts. Neither case went to trial.

After Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov 5 election, Smith dropped both cases, citing a longstanding Justice Department rule against prosecuting sitting presidents. In asking courts to dismiss the charges, Smith’s team defended the merits of the cases they had brought, signaling only that Trump’s impending return to the White House made them untenable.

Trump welcomed Smith’s departure on Sunday, saying on Truth Social that Smith had accomplished nothing and accused the prosecutor of “destroying the lives of many people and families.” Smith’s departure is another marker of the collapse of the criminal cases against Trump, which could end without any legal consequences for the incoming president and sparked a backlash that helped fuel his political comeback.

Smith’s resignation from the Justice Department was expected. Trump, who has frequently called Smith “deranged,” had said that he would fire him immediately upon taking office on Jan 20, and has suggested that he may pursue retribution against Smith and others who investigated him once he returns to office.

Trump in 2023 became the first sitting or former US president to face criminal prosecution, first in New York, where he was charged with trying to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Smith’s charges followed, accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified material after leaving office and of trying to overturn his 2020 loss, a campaign that sparked the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol. Prosecutors in Georgia also charged Trump over his efforts to overturn his election defeat in that state.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025

