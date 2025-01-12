E-Paper | January 12, 2025

Falling tea imports causing losses, says association

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 07:04am

KARACHI: The Pakis­tan Tea Association (PTA) on Saturday claimed that the imposition of Rs1,200 per kg minimum retail price (MRP) has slowed down black tea imports.

PTA Chairman Muham­mad Altaf informed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that tea imports plunged to 31,651 tonnes ($76 million) during Nove­mber-December aga­inst 40,626 tonnes ($97m) in the corresponding period last year.

The declining imports have caused a revenue loss of Rs3.23 billion to the national exchequer in the first half of FY25.

He warned that if the MRP stays, the loss of revenue to the exchequer will cross Rs10bn by the end of the current fiscal year.

Moreover, he said the misuse of the government’s various exemptions continues unabated on account of Fata/Pata followed by re-export under the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), gross misuse by undervaluation, underweight, quantity and quality of dry ports facility etc.

He urged the FBR to withdraw the SRO 1736(I)/2024 relating to MRP imposed from Nov 1, 2024, and also limit quantitative imports under Fata/Pata as per their population, which is four million, which means their tea imports to be limited to four million kgs only.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Increased inflows
Updated 12 Jan, 2025

Increased inflows

Govt must devise a strategy to increase industrial and agricultural productivity to boost exports and reduce reliance on uncertain remittances.
Gwadar’s potential
12 Jan, 2025

Gwadar’s potential

THE Gwadar deep-sea port, completed in 2007, was supposed to be a shining success for the other newly built ports in...
Broken metropolis
12 Jan, 2025

Broken metropolis

KARACHI, Pakistan’s economic juggernaut, is the largest contributor to the nation’s tax revenue. The Federal...
Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...