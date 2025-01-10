E-Paper | January 10, 2025

Mohammad Asif captures 3rd SAARC Snooker Championship

January 10, 2025
Mohammad Asif celebrates winning the SAARC Snooker Championship in Colombo on January 10. — Photo via Radio Pakistan
— Photo via Radio Pakistan

Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif won the third SAARC Snooker Championship in Colombo on Friday, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

It added that displaying a “flawless performance”, he defeated Sri Lanka’s Thaha Irshath in the final with a “commanding” 5-0 victory, not dropping a single frame throughout the match.

The report said the title was Asif’s eighth career title, “highlighting his status as one of the most successful players in the region”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari both issued statements congratulating Asif on his victory.

The premier said Asif “brought glory to the country by winning the snooker championship” and expressed his wishes for Asif’s future in a statement.

“The nation is proud of Mohammad Asif.”

Meanwhile, a statement from President Zardari said he “played his best game throughout the championship, including the final”.

“Mohammad Asif has made Pakistan famous in the game of snooker,” Zardari said, praying for his future success.

Asif made his way into the finals after defeating compatriot Mohammad Naseem Akhtar 5-3 in an all-Pakistan semi-final a day ago.

Asif cemented his legacy in the sport on November 6, capturing his third IBSF World Snooker Championship title with a thrilling 5-3 triumph over Iranian Ali Gharahgozlou. However, his bid for a double ended on November 9 after suffering a 4-2 quarter-final defeat to Philip Williams of Wales.

Additional input from APP.

