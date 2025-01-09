PTI asks lawmakers to help fill its coffers

LAHORE: Battered and cash-strapped, the PTI is now calling on its parliamentarians and ticket-holders to make financial contributions to help bear the essential expenses of the party.

The PTI leadership after seeking the approval of party founder Imran Khan sent an internal circular to the parliamentarians, ticket-holders and those holding important positions in the party to raise funds for running it.

The party is passing through “one of its most difficult times” in its history, the circular explains.

The circular, signed by PTI chairman Gohar Khan, secretary general Salman Akram Raja and additional secretary general Firdaus Shamim Naqvi has asked the party parliamentarians and ticket-holders to make a minimum contribution of Rs240,000 in two instalments.

The first instalment is due right away and the party expects that the contributors to continue making contributions “every six months”.

The party leadership also requested the parliamentary leaders and chief whips in the upper and lower houses as well as provincial assemblies for funds contribution at the earliest.

“Your small contribution will go a long way in defraying the essential expenses of the party,” the party stated, adding that it looked forward to their cooperation and early, timely, and regular payments.

Speaking to Dawn, some PTI parliamentarians said political parties were run by funds generated by its members and it was mandatory for every ticket-holder and parliamentarian to contribute to help the party run strong.

“Earlier, party founder Imran Khan used to collect funds single-handedly and since he is incarcerated, it is every party member’s responsibility to contribute and secure the party’s financial health,” an MPA from Punjab told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025