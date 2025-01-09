E-Paper | January 09, 2025

PTI asks lawmakers to help fill its coffers

Mansoor Malik Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 12:16pm

LAHORE: Battered and cash-strapped, the PTI is now calling on its parliamentarians and ticket-holders to make financial contributions to help bear the essential expenses of the party.

The PTI leadership after seeking the approval of party founder Imran Khan sent an internal circular to the parliamentarians, ticket-holders and those holding important positions in the party to raise funds for running it.

The party is passing through “one of its most difficult times” in its history, the circular explains.

The circular, signed by PTI chairman Gohar Khan, secretary general Salman Akram Raja and additional secretary general Firdaus Shamim Naqvi has asked the party parliamentarians and ticket-holders to make a minimum contribution of Rs240,000 in two instalments.

The first instalment is due right away and the party expects that the contributors to continue making contributions “every six months”.

The party leadership also requested the parliamentary leaders and chief whips in the upper and lower houses as well as provincial assemblies for funds contribution at the earliest.

“Your small contribution will go a long way in defraying the essential expenses of the party,” the party stated, adding that it looked forward to their cooperation and early, timely, and regular payments.

Speaking to Dawn, some PTI parliamentarians said political parties were run by funds generated by its members and it was mandatory for every ticket-holder and parliamentarian to contribute to help the party run strong.

“Earlier, party founder Imran Khan used to collect funds single-handedly and since he is incarcerated, it is every party member’s responsibility to contribute and secure the party’s financial health,” an MPA from Punjab told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...