E-Paper | January 08, 2025

Closed doors

Editorial Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 09:04am

SOMETHING is afoot in Islamabad, but few seem willing to venture a guess about what is really going on. It is curious that both the PTI and the government seem much more elastic than at any point since the former’s banishment from the corridors of power.

Officially, the two are engaged in negotiations; however, there has been little by way of tangible progress in their talks, with matters still stuck on what the PTI’s formal demands are and the PTI’s insistence on unrestricted access to its incarcerated founder-leader. Meanwhile, there has been a constant cycle of speculation and denial about back-channel talks between the PTI and the military establishment. Whatever the truth of those may be, it is widely understood that no talks can progress unless there is some sort of understanding between the two, especially given the latter’s expanded involvement in running the affairs of the state.

The distrust between the PTI and the incumbent regime has grown into a chasm over the last few years. Bridging it is, therefore, no simple task. The mere fact that official negotiations were initiated was itself a major accomplishment, given the circumstances. That they have continued for more than two weeks, despite apprehensions on both sides, piques one’s interest. After all, one of the negotiating parties had, till recently, dismissed the other as having no real authority at all; the other still paints the former as a ‘terrorist’ entity involved in ‘anti-state activities’. It has been said that shared concerns over terrorism and the economy have, at least temporarily, helped overcome the mutual contempt both hold for each other. It is unfortunate, however, that whatever rules of engagement are being agreed upon are being decided in secret, without the public given much of a hint about what, precisely, is under discussion.

It would have been much better had the ongoing dialogue been conducted in the public eye. Perhaps a bit of secrecy is still needed given how polarised the country is at the moment and because none of the parties may be comfortable making necessary concessions that may lower their public standing in any way. Still, the public deserves to know what terms are being negotiated so that there is a broader consensus on how matters will proceed thereafter.

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state. It is hoped, therefore, that the final round of dialogue, at least, will be conducted in the public eye so that there is a wider debate on each side’s positions. For there to be closure, all stakeholders, including the citizenry, must be brought on the same page. Once there is consensus, the nation will move forward.

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...
Fragile peace
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

Fragile peace

Those who have lost loved ones, as well as those whose property has been destroyed in the clashes, must get justice.
Captive power cut
07 Jan, 2025

Captive power cut

THE IMF’s refusal to relax its demand for discontinuation of massively subsidised gas supplies to mostly...
National embarrassment
Updated 07 Jan, 2025

National embarrassment

The global eradication of polio is within reach and Pakistan has no excuse to remain an outlier.