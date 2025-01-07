E-Paper | January 07, 2025

Pakistan faces major nutrition, food security challenges

Amin Ahmed Published January 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan faced significant challenges in nutrition and food security in 2024, and despite some progress, the country still struggles with high rates of malnutrition and food insecurity, the latest nutrition sector bulletin says.

High food prices, climatic shocks, and reduced livelihood opportunities contribute to acute food insecurity.

Around 22 per cent people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity. This situation is expected to improve slightly post-harvest season, according to the bulletin, published by the ministry of national health services, registrations and coordination.

The country faces major challenges in meeting the food security and nutrition targets of Sustainable Dev­e­l­opment Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Only 38pc of children are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life. Over 40pc of children under five years are stu­nted; 17.7pc are wasted; 28.9pc are underweight; while more than half are anaemic and suffering from deficiencies in essential nutrients and vitamins such as iron (28.6pc), zinc (18.6pc), vitamin A (51.5pc) and vitamin D (62.7pc).

The National Nutrition Survey 2018 had revealed persistently high rates of under-nutrition along with an emerging trend of being overweight and obese. Wasting is extremely high in Pakistan, with several areas in the country considered to be at emergency levels of wasting.

