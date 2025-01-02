Oil sales dip 19pc

KARACHI: Oil sales fell by 19 per cent month-on-month and rose 3pc year-on-year to 1.28 million tonnes in December.

Sales were up 4pc to eight million tonnes during 1HFY25 compared to 7.68m tonnes in the same period last year.

Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) said petroleum products sales rose 2pc to 15.62m tonnes during CY24.

Petrol sales fell 15pc month-on-month and 1pc year-on-year to 0.57m tonnes in December, while they crawled up 5pc to 3.75m tonnes during 1HFY25.

High-speed diesel sales fell 27pc month-on-month and rose 12pc year-on-year to 0.57m tonnes in Dec.

Furnace oil sales rose 12pc month-on-month but fell 48pc year-on-year to 0.04m tonnes in Decem­ber.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025