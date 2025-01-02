E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Oil sales dip 19pc

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:02am

KARACHI: Oil sales fell by 19 per cent month-on-month and rose 3pc year-on-year to 1.28 million tonnes in December.

Sales were up 4pc to eight million tonnes during 1HFY25 compared to 7.68m tonnes in the same period last year.

Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) said petroleum products sales rose 2pc to 15.62m tonnes during CY24.

Petrol sales fell 15pc month-on-month and 1pc year-on-year to 0.57m tonnes in December, while they crawled up 5pc to 3.75m tonnes during 1HFY25.

High-speed diesel sales fell 27pc month-on-month and rose 12pc year-on-year to 0.57m tonnes in Dec.

Furnace oil sales rose 12pc month-on-month but fell 48pc year-on-year to 0.04m tonnes in Decem­ber.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...
Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...