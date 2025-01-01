E-Paper | January 01, 2025

CPI inflation clocks in at 4.1pc for December 2024 — lowest in nearly 7 years

Mahira Sarfraz Published January 1, 2025 Updated January 1, 2025 04:08pm
In this file photo, people buy vegetables from Karachi’s Empress Market. — Dawn File Photo
In this file photo, people buy vegetables from Karachi’s Empress Market. — Dawn File Photo

Pakistan’s annual consumer price index inflation rate was 4.1 per cent in December 2024, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Wednesday.

According to PBS, CPI inflation decreased to 4.1pc “on year-on-year basis in December 2024 as compared to 4.9pc in the previous month and 29.7pc in December 2023”.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it highlighted that it increased by 0.1pc in December 2024 as compared to 0.5pc the previous month.

Topline Securities, a brokerage firm in Karachi, noted that this was the lowest reading in 6.75 years (81 months).

“Inflation during 1HFY25 has averaged at 7.22pc compared to 28.79pc in 1HFY24,” it said in a note.

The reading has reinforced months of easing inflation — which hit a historic high of 38pc last year — amid the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s decision to cut the interest rate 200 basis points to 13pc on December 16, noting that core inflation was “proving to be sticky, whereas inflation expectations of consumers and businesses remain volatile”.

Year-on-year

Urban:

Food item prices that increased included: Pulse Gram (54.25pc), Besan (52.15pc), Tomatoes (44.71pc), Potatoes (37.03pc), Pulse Moong (34.50pc), Fish (25.47pc), Gram Whole (24.16pc), Honey (22.75pc), Meat (21.38pc) and Milk Powder (20.64pc).

Non-food items prices that increased: Motor Vehicle Tax (168.79pc), Footwear (31.86pc), Woolen Readymade Garments (19.16pc), Drugs and Medicines (16.35pc) and Communication Services (15.68pc).

Rural:

Food item prices that increased: Pulse Gram (61.36pc), Besan (50.66pc), Pulse Moong (36.14pc), Potatoes (32.05pc), Milk Powder (26.61pc), Butter (24.91pc), Tomatoes (24.35pc), Honey (22.70pc), Fish (22.13pc), Meat (21.49pc), Gram Whole (21.19pc) and Beans (15.53pc).

Non-food items that increased: Motor Vehicle Tax (126.61pc), Education (22.96pc), Communication Services (18.70pc), Cotton Cloth (17.91pc), Drugs & Medicines (17.58pc) and Woolen Readymade Garments (16.95pc).

Month-on-month

Urban:

Food items that increased: Potatoes (12.42pc), Fresh Fruits (8.84pc), Vegetable Ghee (5.42pc), Cooking Oil (4.39pc), Mustard Oil (2.96pc), Honey (2.69pc), Sugar (2.00pc) and Fish (1.82pc).

Non-food items prices that increased: Solid Fuel (4.98pc), Household Textiles (4.61pc), Woolen Readymade Garments (4.07pc), and Liquified Hydrocarbons (3.76pc).

Rural:

Food items that increased: Honey (7.97pc), Potatoes (5.68pc), Vegetable Ghee (4.73pc), Eggs (4.57pc), Cooking Oil (4.38pc), Fish (3.62pc) and Mustard Oil (3.44pc).

Non-food items that increased: Solid Fuel (3.23pc), Household Textiles (2.53pc), Furniture and Furnishing (2.41pc), Footwear (2.18pc), Drugs & Medicines (2.16pc) and Motor Fuels (1.35pc).

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...
Charter of economy
Updated 31 Dec, 2024

Charter of economy

Before a consensus on economy is sought, the govt must resolve tensions with the opposition and reduce political temperatures.
Madressah compromise
31 Dec, 2024

Madressah compromise

A CLASH between the ruling coalition and the clerical old guard over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act,...
Safety at work
31 Dec, 2024

Safety at work

PAKISTAN’S first comprehensive occupational safety and health (OSH) profile exposes the inadequacies of worker...