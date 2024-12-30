FIA detains ‘most wanted’ human trafficker in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: The Fed­eral Investigation Age­ncy’s (FIA) immigration staff detained a human trafficker who had been on the red book for most wanted criminals for last 17 years.

A spokesman for the FIA said that the arrest of Amjad Ali took place upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport by a Qatar Airways flight QR632. His name was placed on the stop list of passengers.

He said Amjad Ali is allegedly involved in the human trafficking and visa fraud.

A case was registered against the suspect, who belongs to Gujar Khan, by the Anti-Human Traf­ficking Circle, Rawalpindi, in 2007.

The suspect’s name was inclu­ded in the Red Book’s most wanted human traffickers after he fled abroad by committing visa fraud.

Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle, Rawalpindi, arrested two suspects, including an important member of a gang involved in online financial fraud.

Adil Noman and Abdul Qadir were arrested in different areas of Rawalpindi, the FIA spokesman said.

Abdul Qadir was part of an organised gang, the spokesman claimed. The suspect and his gang used spoofing calls software to make calls to innocent citizens.

Adil Noman is suspected to be involved in online banking fraud. He allegedly embezzled Rs1.7 million from a citizen’s account by gaining access to his confidential information.

The suspect accessed the citizen’s bank account through a mobile banking application based on confidential information.

The FIA did not disclose whether any amount embezzled by the suspects was recovered or not.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024