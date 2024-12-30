Top 10 emerging opportunities and careers in 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that by 2025, about 85 million jobs will be replaced by machines. However, 97 million new jobs are expected to emerge, primarily in fields related to digital technology, data, automation, and roles that combine digital skills with human analytical thinking.

Although technology cannot fully replace human creativity and critical thinking, the rapid spread of technological advancements makes it increasingly challenging to predict future skill demands, while accelerating the obsolescence of existing skills.

Examples of such roles include data scientists and crop-modelling analysts in agriculture and biotechnology industries, which require expertise in modern interdisciplinary sciences. Other examples include digital marketing specialists targeting high-income tourism and health and wellness tourism sectors.

1. Software Developer

One of the most in-demand careers for the future, software developers are indispensable for creating websites and applications essential for businesses and organisations. This profession requires a deep understanding of information technology (IT), including hardware, software and applications, to meet organisational and consumer needs.

2. AI and Machine Learning Engineer

With artificial intelligence becoming increasingly integral, AI engineers and machine-learning engineers are highly sought after. They specialise in creating and training machine-learning models.

3. Data Analysts

In today’s data-driven world, data analysts play a vital role in enabling effective business strategies and operations. They analyse data insights to support marketing, business management, and supplier-related departments.

4. Data Scientists

Data scientists, often confused with data analysts, focus on analysing data to produce precise and efficient reports. Their role supports business functions like marketing and strategic planning by employing predictive modelling and improving operational processes. They also provide accurate insights to management for decision-making, ensuring campaigns and investments yield maximum returns.

5. Digital Marketing

Digital marketing professionals leverage technology to enhance marketing strategies, analyse data, and promote businesses effectively through online platforms and social media. They craft compelling content and create campaigns to engage target audiences, ensuring impactful customer experiences.

6. Digital Marketing Analyst

This role combines digital marketing and data analysis, focusing on consumer insights and marketing trends. Digital marketing analysts develop strategies, conduct A/B testing (comparing two versions of a webpage or app against each other to determine which one performs better), and collaborate with sales and business development teams to optimise campaigns.

7. Business Operations

Business-operations professionals manage internal workflows to ensure smooth organisational processes, from team management to company-wide efficiency. This role supports structured and effective operations, minimising internal challenges.

8. Organisation Development

Despite the rise of AI, organisation development remains essential for human-centric workplace improvements. Professionals enhance organisational efficiency, evaluate departmental performance, and provide training to upskill employees.

9. Cybersecurity

With rising digital threats, cybersecurity professionals are in high demand globally. They protect organisational systems, networks, and data from cyberattacks, ensuring digital safety and operational security.

10. Content Creator

Content creators produce engaging materials for various platforms, tapping into trends and consumer needs. This role requires creativity in writing, video production, and marketing to captivate audiences and drive results.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2024