E-Paper | December 29, 2024

Poliovirus detected in 26 already infected districts

Ikram Junaidi Published December 29, 2024 Updated December 29, 2024 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: The wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has been detected in environmental samples collected from 26 already infected districts, officials have confirmed.

The detection of poliovirus in environmental samples indicates the disease’s presence in these districts.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), the samples were collected from Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Kambar, Karachi Central, Karachi East, Karachi Keamari, Karachi Korangi, Karachi Malir, Karachi South, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Sukkur, Chaman, Loralai, Pishin, Quetta, Zhob, Islamabad, Bajour, Peshawar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

This year, environmental samples from over 80 districts have been found positive for the presence of the virus, while 67 cases have been reported.

Earlier this month, the virus was detected in sewage samples collected from Charsadda, a previously uninfected district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of WPV1 this year, forcing the government to ramp up the efforts to control the disease.

Last week, a sub-national vaccination campaign was carried out across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, immunising over 42 million children, according to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

The campaign’s second phase is scheduled to begin on December 30 in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2024

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A big transition

A big transition

Muhammad Amir Rana
Despite ongoing debates about their success rates, deradicalisation initiatives have led to the ideological transformation of several militants.

Editorial

Stocktaking
Updated 29 Dec, 2024

Stocktaking

All institutions must speak in unison against illegal activities in the country.
Ceasefire mirage
29 Dec, 2024

Ceasefire mirage

THERE was renewed hope that Israel would cease its slaughter for the time being in Gaza as Tel Aviv’s negotiators...
Olympic chapter polls
29 Dec, 2024

Olympic chapter polls

A TRUCE has been reached, ensuring Monday’s elections of the Pakistan Olympic Association will be acceptable to ...
Mixed signals
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Mixed signals

If Imran wants talks to yield results, he should authorise PTI’s committee to fully engage with the other side without setting deadlines.
Opaque trials
Updated 28 Dec, 2024

Opaque trials

Secretive trials, shielded from scrutiny, fail to provide the answers that citizens deserve.
A friendly neighbour
28 Dec, 2024

A friendly neighbour

FORMER Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday at 92 was a renowned economist who pulled ...