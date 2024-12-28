Nine terrorists killed in North Waziristan

NORTH AND SOUTH WAZIRIS­TAN: Nine terrorists, including two commanders, were killed and seven others injured during an exchange of fire with security forces in North Wazir­istan on Friday, sources said.

The clash occurred in the Barho Khel area of Mir Ali tehsil during an intelligence-based operation, sources said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched the operation after receiving information about the presence of around 25 militants who had gathered for a meeting in the area.

As the security forces reached the location, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued. Among those killed were militant commanders Abdul Haq and Moeen. Seven militants were also injured during the operation. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, according to the sources.

The slain militants were reportedly involved in several activities, including target killings of innocent civilians. Following the encounter, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Two ‘commanders’ among those neutralised; ‘TTP hub’ targeted in South Waziristan strikes

Security and district administration officials also held talks with residents, urging them to prevent militants from entering the area so that the locals were not bothered and could live peacefully.

There was no official word from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, until going to press.

Militant hideouts targeted

Meanwhile, security forces targeted militant hideouts in two strikes carried out in the Birmal tehsil of South Wazir­istan on Thursday night, sources said.

The strikes, conducted around 10pm, targeted a house used by militants in the Manra area. No casualties were reported in these strikes.

Sources said Manra has become a stronghold for militants, primarily members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have sought refuge in the area.

Earlier, on Friday night, a similar operation targeted a house in the same area, resulting in the killing of two TTP militants, including local commander Noor Muhammad.

