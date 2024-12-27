Interior minister claims passport backlog cleared

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minis­ter for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has claimed that the long-standing backlog of passports has been completely cleared.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Passport and Immigration Headquarters here on Thursday.

While many are still waiting to get their passports weeks after submitting urgent fee, the minister asserted passports from now on will be issued in normal timeframe.

“People will now receive their passports on time,” he assured, admitting that previously, delays of up to six months were common.

Expressing commitment to provide better services to the people, Mr Naqvi said the Islamabad Regional Passport Office will now be operating 24/7. He also announced a series of reforms and improvements in passport services nationwide.

Says 24/7 passport services will soon be available at Nadra mega centres in 14 cities

He stated that 24/7 passport issuance services would soon be available at Nadra mega centres in 14 cities, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for the public.

The interior minister toured the new reception area, online services section, production centre, and data centre, praising the upgraded facilities.

He presented shields and cash prizes to staff members who had shown exceptional performance in passport production.

The minister also announced plans to establish model passport centres in Karachi and Lahore, further expanding the availability of top-tier services across the country.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicate corruption and ensure transparency in the system.

The event was attended by Nadra Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and IG of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi.

DG of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi also praised the improvements, stating that they were in line with the minister’s vision of excellence in public service. The minister referred to his recent visits to passport and Nadra centres in Lahore and Karachi, where people expressed contentment with the improved services.

“The conditions have drastically improved, with no long queues or delays,” he said. This initiative marks a significant step toward modernising public services in Pakistan, ensuring that citizens have access to efficient and timely passport and immigration facilities.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024