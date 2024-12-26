E-Paper | December 26, 2024

HESSA reviews progress of partner universities

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: USAID’s Hig­her Edu­cation System Streng­thening Activity (HESSA) has reviewed the progress of partner universities.

According to a statement, HESSA convened a meeting of vice chancellors of partner universities to review progress and to roll out the implementation of the year 4 work plan.

Organised by the University of Utah, the meeting provided a valuable platform to build a shared understanding of the project’s objectives, foster collaboration, and accelerate HESSA activities implementation.

During the meeting, the vice chancellors were also informed about new initiatives being launched in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Academy of Higher Edu­cation (NAHE).

These initiatives include the cascading of strategic planning initiative, the adva­ncement of curriculum for different academic tiers, and policy dialogues addressing pressing issues in the higher education sector.

The vice chancellors expressed their appreciation and commitment to advancing these efforts.

Dr Aslam Chaudhry and Dr Michael Barber, professors of the University of Utah, led the discussions and highlighted significant progress achieved through the meaningful collaboration between US and Pakistani universities and the HEC. Over the past few years, this partnership has continued to drive positive change in Pakistan’s higher education.

“We are excited to continue this journey towards enhancing the educational landscape and ensuring sustainable growth,” said Dr Chaudhry.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024

