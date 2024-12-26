Organic food institute in Texas planned

QUETTA: Non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) have announced the launch of the Balochistan International Institute of Organic Food in Texas, USA, in May next year, stressing the need for joint practical efforts to achieve the goal.

The announcement came during the International Investors’ Conference and pre-launching of the International Institute of Organic Food, held at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) on Wednesday.

The NRPs’ governing council members attended the conference and pointed out that there is a high global demand for organic food. However, they said that despite this, Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, had not taken significant steps in this direction.

“Balochistan is unmatched in producing vegetables, fruits, saffron, olives, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and livestock, but challenges like limited access to markets, lack of resources, and awareness hinder progress,” they said.

