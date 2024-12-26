E-Paper | December 26, 2024

Organic food institute in Texas planned

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 07:07am

QUETTA: Non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) have announced the launch of the Balochistan International Institute of Organic Food in Texas, USA, in May next year, stressing the need for joint practical efforts to achieve the goal.

The announcement came during the International Investors’ Conference and pre-launching of the International Institute of Organic Food, held at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) on Wednesday.

The NRPs’ governing council members attended the conference and pointed out that there is a high global demand for organic food. However, they said that despite this, Pakistan, particularly Balochistan, had not taken significant steps in this direction.

“Balochistan is unmatched in producing vegetables, fruits, saffron, olives, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and livestock, but challenges like limited access to markets, lack of resources, and awareness hinder progress,” they said.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...
Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...