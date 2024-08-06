Balochistan farmers sow ‘seeds of hope’ as they take a bold leap into organic farming

As traditional methods falter, Balochistan’s embrace of organic farming marks a pivotal shift towards sustainable agriculture in a land besieged by resource scarcity.

Naeem Ahmed, a young farmer from Jaffarabad, Balochistan, never imagined the tables would turn so dramatically. Once mocked by his neighbour for using organic fertiliser, Ahmed now finds himself sought after for his farming methods.

At just 21 years of age, he’s part of an inspiring movement of nearly 300 farmers embracing organic farming after the devastating 2022 floods hit the mineral-rich Balochistan province.

Official figures paint a stark picture: out of Balochistan’s 34.7 million hectares, a mere 2.06 million (5.9 per cent) are cultivated, with 54pc lying fallow due to chronic water scarcity.

In a province where 90pc of the population depends on agriculture and livestock, the lack of industrial activity compounds the struggle. Despite these odds, Ahmed has completed three successful rounds of crop cultivation, which have gradually lifted him out of debt, helping him achieve financial stability.

It was during his third round of rice cultivation that Ahmed’s neighbour, who had always ridiculed the former for his use of organic fertiliser, finally took notice.

“He was laughing at me, saying I should use the chemical one because it’s tried and tested,” Ahmed recalled. Undeterred, Ahmed’s reply was simple: “Let me do my job, and you do yours.”

Turning the tide

As the seasons changed, so did the fortunes of Ahmed’s farm. In the sun-baked fields of Jaffarabad, he watched his crops flourish under the care of organic fertilisers — a method criticised by many. The lush, healthy crops grown with organic methods stood in stark contrast to his neighbour’s chemically treated fields. The same neighbour, once doubtful, began to see the tangible benefits of Ahmed’s approach.

Ahmed’s neighbour was burdened by a crushing debt of Rs150,000, largely incurred from purchasing diammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea fertilisers from Sindh. He bought a bag of DAP for Rs18,000 and urea for Rs8,000. Ahmed, on the other hand, spent only Rs12,000 on organic fertiliser.

Gohram Baloch of the Institute of Development Studies and Practice delivers a training session for farmers in Quetta. — All photos by author

While Ahmed made a profit of Rs95,000 from his crops, his neighbour was drowning in expenses due to the exorbitant cost of chemical fertilisers. The difference in the revenue was startling, but it was more than just economics that changed the latter’s mind.

The tipping point came when the neighbour, already exasperated by relentless costs, was faced with the looming threat of counterfeit chemical fertilisers that could ruin his six months of hard work. Ready to leave behind the uncertainty of chemicals, he wished to practice organic farming for its promise of sustainability.

The organic boom

Ahmed’s journey into organic farming began with the Institute of Development Studies and Practice (IDSP) whose representatives distributed aid in Jaffarabad district following the 2022 floods.

The initiative was the brainchild of Gohram Baloch, an IDSP graduate, inspired and encouraged by Dr Quratulain Bakhteari, the founder director of IDSP. Their vision was simple yet profound — use local seeds, organic fertilisers, and create community seed banks for future use.

Initially, farmers from five districts — Jaffarabad, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kachhi (formerly Bolan), and Sohbatpur — were selected to participate. Each owned no more than five acres of land and agreed to abide by the IDSP policy to use local seeds and not chemical fertilisers. The support of Rs38,000 per farmer facilitated the acquisition of seeds and tractor use, with the expectation that they would return the seeds after the harvest.

In February 2023, the Rotary Club Karachi, impressed by the progress, pledged support for 200 farmers by providing seeds for sunflowers and millet.

A phase-wise progression shows that the initiative which began with 25 farmers, has now blossomed to include around 300.

IDSP initially purchased organic fertilisers from the market, but to ensure sustainability, they established two production plants in Sohbatpur and Sibi. These plants produce manure, micronutrient, and bio-stimulant fertilisers. As a result, 1,398 acres of land across the five districts were cultivated, yielding 13,356 bags of crops, each weighing 100 kilograms, Gohram Baloch informed.

The soils are crying out for revival

Pakistan has the potential to produce organic fertilisers capable of cultivating nutritious crops. The combination of de-oiled mustard, cotton seeds (khali), neem seeds (nimboli), pongamia pinnata seeds (sukh chain), Jatropha curcas (ratan jot) seeds and cow dung, produces a nutrients-rich bio-fertiliser through the vermi-compost method, said Dr Mehmood Ali, Associate Professor at Department of Environmental Engineering, NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Organic farming, Dr Ali emphasised, enhances crop productivity by improving soil fertility, reducing impact of pollution, lowering carbon footprints, conserving water by increasing soil water-holding capacity, and supporting biodiversity.

Pakistan’s soils, burdened with deficiencies and low nutrient levels, are crying out for revival. “The characteristics of soils in Pakistan showed low to medium quality,” said Dr Ali, underscoring a pressing need for change.

With organic matter at only 1.25pc, a pH of 8.1, and critical nutrients in short supply (nitrogen at 0.078pc, phosphorus at 0.108pc, and potassium at 0.28pc), the path to improvement is clear — embrace an organic bio-fertiliser composition that includes up to 25.2pc organic matter, a pH of 7.56, and enhanced nutrient levels (nitrogen at 1.99pc, phosphorus at 3.02pc, and potassium at 1.26pc).

These organic minerals, rich in essential nutrients, promise not just to rejuvenate the soil but to transform farming itself. Despite an 18pc yield drop compared to conventional methods, organic farming shines with benefits that extend far beyond the field. It cuts down the carbon footprint, fuels community development, and spurs rural job creation. Economically, it stands strong with reduced input costs and better prices for organic produce, Dr Ali added.

Amidst these hopeful changes, Gohram Baloch criticises the green revolution’s damage, advocating for a return to more sustainable practices.

Farmers attend a training session at the IDSP office in Quetta.

When cost benefit analysis is done, seven to eight bags of DAP and urea are used which cost around Rs18,000 to Rs7,000 respectively. However, organic farming now thrives with just Rs22,000 for five acres — a fraction of the cost.

This June, IDSP’s review meetings revealed a breakthrough — farmers have broken the cycle of debt and interest that once defined their existence; their financial struggles a thing of the past, Baloch declared.

Seed of hope

The IDSP now plans to spread its success across five districts. The vision is to further empower farmers by shifting organic fertiliser production from centralised units to their own hands.

The transformation doesn’t stop there. With IDSP’s district-level setup, farmers will also gain access to local seed storage, fostering independence and sustainability. This initiative isn’t just about farming — it’s about reshaping the future of agriculture, district by district, said Baloch.

IDSP is now also championing a brighter future with its initiative, ‘Seed of Hope’. “Through GPO courier, we’re launching a new line of organic products such as flour, mustard oil, and millet,” said Gohram. At Karachi’s farmer market, the vision comes full circle as farmers are encouraged to sell directly, cutting out middlemen and ensuring fair profits. The purpose extends beyond selling produce; it’s to empower farmers and bring hope to the forefront of agriculture, he concluded.

