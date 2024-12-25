Premier hopeful about parleys with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared hopeful about the talks between the government and the opposition, expecting that the dialogue with the PTI would lead to positive outcomes and promote peace and economic stability in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks during the meeting of the federal cabinet, the prime minister said the first round of talks with the former ruling party was held on Monday while the second round was scheduled for January 2. According to the premier, the process will succeed if both parties set aside their likes and dislikes for the national interest.

“I do not doubt anyone’s intentions. I hope both PTI and the government will bring about the outcomes for the country’s benefits and promote economic stability,” the prime minister said. “This is a good initiative of the National Assembly speaker. We will contribute with sincerity. But it takes two to tango. I hope both parties will play their part to serve the national interests and promote national stability,” the prime minister added.

The government’s committee comprises Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abdul Aleem, Ijazul Haq, and Khalid Magsi. The PM also mentioned the reduction in the policy rate to 13 per cent, a surge in exports and remittances, and the decline in inflation to below five per cent.

PM Shehbaz terms US sanctions on Pakistani entities ‘illogical’, vows no compromise on nuclear programme

Speaking about the US sanctions on the National Development Complex (NDC) and other entities, the prime minister dubbed the move illogical, saying Pakistan’s nuclear system was not meant for aggression, but only for deterrence. He told cabinet members that Pakistan’s nuclear system was very dear to its 240 million people and they would never compromise on it.

PM Shehbaz further said that terrorism witnessed a surge in the country during the last few months, as in a recent attack, the terrorists killed 17 security personnel, and the security forces also eliminated eight militants. He said that in coordination with the provincial governments, all-out resources were being utilised to purge the country of terrorism.

Regarding the sectarian clashes in Kurram in which more than 130 people have been killed since October, the prime minister criticised the provincial government for utilising the resources to march on Islamabad to hold a protest instead of addressing the issue.

Referring to his meetings with Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr Yunus, and the presidents of Indonesia and Turkiye on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo, he said Pakistan-Bangladesh ties were entering a new era as the latter had abolished 100 per cent scanning of Pakistan’s export products and special desks at airports for screening Pakistani nationals.

He said Pakistan was reciprocating the positive indicators by Bang­la­desh, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to visit Dhaka in February.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2024