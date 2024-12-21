E-Paper | December 21, 2024

47pc don’t see taxes being spent for public good: survey

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 21, 2024 Updated December 21, 2024 10:11am

LAHORE: Despite taxpayer support for a fiscal contract where citizens agree to pay taxes in exchange for services, a global poll suggests that only a third see the deal working in practice.

The poll finds that 52 per cent of respondents ag­­­­­­ree that taxes are a co­­ntribution to the community rather than a cost (25pc disagree, rest neutral), but only 33pc agree that tax revenues in their country are spent for the public good (46pc disag­r­ee, rest neutral).

In addition, 32pc agree that public services and infrastru­cture are a fair return for the taxes they pay (50pc disagree, rest neutral).

However, the survey found that Latin Ameri­can countries are consistently less positive than the regional averages for the sample countries in Africa and Asia.

The findings are consistent with previous G20 survey results, where Mexico, Argentina and Brazil typically return lower trust and confidence scores than average.

Latin America and Beyond — research by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Acc­ountants), IFAC (Inter­na­tional Federation of Ac­­countants) and joined for the first time by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) — surveyed some of the largest countries by population in different regions of the world, including a deep dive focus on Latin Ame­rica, encompassing different cultures and economies.

The 2024 survey marks the most significant expansion of the work to date, both in terms of questions asked and the countries covered.

The focus on Latin America highlighted a weaker support for the fi­­scal contract in the re­­gion, with only 47pc agr­e­­eing taxes are a contribution, and just 25pc agreeing public services and infrastructure are a fair return for the taxes they pay.

“Trust in tax systems is crucial for sustainable development and prosperity, and the findings of this survey highlight the challenges that many governments across the world face in building it,” Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA says.

Manal Corwin, Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration said, “We are pleased to join ACCA and IFAC on this key research. The findings in this report highlight that support for the fiscal contract remains strong in theory, but it’s not being delivered in practice for many. We can use these findings to identify how to rebuild trust in both the theory and practice of tax across the globe.”

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Strange claim
Updated 21 Dec, 2024

Strange claim

In all likelihood, Pakistan and US will continue to be ‘frenemies'.
Media strangulation
21 Dec, 2024

Media strangulation

AEMEND, in a recent statement, has only now drawn attention to the reality that has plagued Pakistani media for a...
Israeli rampage
21 Dec, 2024

Israeli rampage

ALONG with the genocide in Gaza, Israel has embarked on a regional rampage, attacking Arab and Muslim states with...
Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....