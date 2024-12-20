Coach-bike collision claims two lives in Kalat

KHUZDAR: A passenger coach and a motorcycle collided in the Kohang area of Kalat on Thursday, resulting in the death of two individuals, including the coach driver, and injuries to two others.

According to Kalat police, the incident occurred on the national highway at Kohang, when a speeding passenger coach struck a motorcycle and then overturned. The motorcyclist, Amir Bakhsh, a resident of Chappar, Kalat, died on the spot. The coach driver, Basir Ahmad, also lost his life when the coach overturned.

Two passengers in the coach were injured. Upon receiving the information, a rescue team rushed to the scene and transported the injured and the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital. After providing medical aid to the injured, they were shifted to Quetta.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024