E-Paper | December 20, 2024

Rice-driven food exports jump 20pc

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s raw food exports increased by 19.58 per cent to $3.15 billion during July-November FY25 from $2.64bn mainly owing to increased rice exports.

Raw food exports have risen for the past 16 consecutive months despite unprecedented food inflation in the country’s history. As a result, consumers nationwide are paying higher prices for food items because of supply and demand gaps.

On Thursday, representatives from the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) met with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and Minister for Food Security Tanveer Hussain to seek government help to maintain rice exports.

Rice has played a significant role in boosting overall food exports. In the first five months of FY25, rice exports surged by 35.40pc year-on-year to $1.52 billion. Notably, the quantity of basmati rice shipments rose by 34.64pc and its value by 51.34pc. Exports of non-basmati rice increased 35.67pc in value and 35.92pc in quantity in 5MFY25.

An official announcement said the ministers assured exporters of resolving their concerns and ensuring smooth operations for the sector. Mr Kamal praised rice exporters for maintaining their market position despite India’s reopening rice exports and lifting price control limits.

Average basmati price surged to Rs400 per kg from Rs150 in two years

Mr Tanveer assured the exporters that the government would immediately address legislative or compliance-related issues hindering exports. The commerce minister pledged that with interim measures all export orders would be fulfilled by Jan 15, 2025 while long-term legislation is finalised.

Due to a sustained surge in export figures over the past two years, the average price of basmati rice has surged to Rs400 per kg from Rs150, restricting buying from domestic consumers.

According to the PBS data, in the first five months, sugar exports reached 353,530 tonnes, compared to 33,101 tonnes in the same months last year, showing an increase of 968pc. Millers have mainly exported sugar to Afghanistan.

Meat exports increased by 2.80pc in 5MFY25 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The opening of new markets, participation of new companies in meat exports and approvals for additional slaughterhouses have contributed to this growth.

Meat prices in the domestic market have experienced an unparalleled surge in recent years. In the past three years, the average cost of buffalo meat has jumped from Rs700 per kg to Rs1,400. The price of chicken has also experienced an unprecedented surge, reaching its highest level over the last three years.

Exports of vegetables, especially onions, have recorded growth of 24.88pc in July-Nov FY25 from a year ago. The export of fruits increased by 3.47pc during the months under review. The export of fish and fish products record a paltry growth of 0.21pc during the months under review.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....
Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...