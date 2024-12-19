E-Paper | December 19, 2024

FIA, Interpol arrest six proclaimed offenders in UAE

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 07:25am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has arrested six ‘dangerous proclaimed offenders’ in the UAE who were wanted for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and robbery in Pakistan.

The suspects were handed over to the FIA Lahore on Wednesday. They are Babar Waseem, Taj Rasool, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Qaiser Mahmood, Nadeem Afzal and Muhammad Zeeshan.

According to the FIA, Babar Waseem and Abdul Haseeb had been wanted by Gujranwala police since 2022, while Qaiser Mahmood had been on the run since 2014.

Babar Waseem was wanted in a case registered at Cantonment police station, Abdul Haseeb at Civil Lines police station and Qaiser Mahmood at Kamoke police station in Gujranwala.

Nadeem Afzal had been wanted by Kunjah police station, Gujrat, since 2021.

Taj Rasool was wanted in a 2021 case registered at Jampur police station, Rajanpur district.

Muhammad Zeeshan had been wanted since 2014 in a murder case registered at Delhi Gate police station, Multan.

The suspects fled abroad after committing heinous crimes. The FIA NCB Interpol had issued red notices for their arrests.

“The operation to apprehend these criminals was made possible due to close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi. Following their arrest, the suspects were handed over to Punjab Police authorities by FIA Immigration Lahore,” the federal investigation agency said and added the FIA NCB Interpol, equipped with advanced technology, maintains 24/7 global connectivity to track and apprehend criminals.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Accessing the RSF

Accessing the RSF

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh
RSF can help catalyse private sector inves­tment encouraging investment flows, build upon institutional partnerships with MDBs, other financial institutions.

Editorial

Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

THE stand-off over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024 — a draft law dealing with registration of...
Kurram’s misery
19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

THE unfolding humanitarian crisis in Kurram district, particularly in Parachinar city, has reached alarming...
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...
Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...