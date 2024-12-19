FIA, Interpol arrest six proclaimed offenders in UAE

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has arrested six ‘dangerous proclaimed offenders’ in the UAE who were wanted for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and robbery in Pakistan.

The suspects were handed over to the FIA Lahore on Wednesday. They are Babar Waseem, Taj Rasool, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Qaiser Mahmood, Nadeem Afzal and Muhammad Zeeshan.

According to the FIA, Babar Waseem and Abdul Haseeb had been wanted by Gujranwala police since 2022, while Qaiser Mahmood had been on the run since 2014.

Babar Waseem was wanted in a case registered at Cantonment police station, Abdul Haseeb at Civil Lines police station and Qaiser Mahmood at Kamoke police station in Gujranwala.

Nadeem Afzal had been wanted by Kunjah police station, Gujrat, since 2021.

Taj Rasool was wanted in a 2021 case registered at Jampur police station, Rajanpur district.

Muhammad Zeeshan had been wanted since 2014 in a murder case registered at Delhi Gate police station, Multan.

The suspects fled abroad after committing heinous crimes. The FIA NCB Interpol had issued red notices for their arrests.

“The operation to apprehend these criminals was made possible due to close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi. Following their arrest, the suspects were handed over to Punjab Police authorities by FIA Immigration Lahore,” the federal investigation agency said and added the FIA NCB Interpol, equipped with advanced technology, maintains 24/7 global connectivity to track and apprehend criminals.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2024