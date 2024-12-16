Provinces must take ownership of health-related issues, says Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that 18th Amendment was instrumental in empowering the provinces to take ownership of their health-related affairs, allowing for local solutions to be tailored in accordance with the specific needs of their populations.

Addressing a health awareness and recognition seminar, he observed that devolution of powers had helped create a more inclusive, participatory framework for healthcare governance. “It is time to reaffirm our collective dedication to improving healthcare in Pakistan. Together, we can ensure that our people not only receive the care they deserve but also live in a society that values health as a cornerstone of its development,” the chairman said.

Recalling his stint as prime minister, Mr Gilani mentioned taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector, focusing on improving primary healthcare services and bridging the gap between urban and rural areas in access to medical care.

He said the government had promoted public-private partnerships under his leadership to enhance resource mobilisation and encourage investments in human resource development to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

“One of the most transformative milestones during that period was the 18th Constitutional Amendment,” he pointed out.

He remarked that access to healthcare was not just a basic human right but also the foundation for national progress, particularly in countries like Pakistan that face grave health challenges. “We must advocate for preventative healthcare.”

Mr Gilani assured the audience that Senate will continue to prioritise discussions and oversee policies aimed at strengthening the healthcare system and removing barriers from accessing the quality care.

“Both primary and secondary healthcare are crucial. Education, a legacy valued by my ancestors, is equally important. My father stressed the value of quality education, particularly at Bahauddin Zakariya College, he said, adding that with health and education now under provincial control, it is up to them to tackle these issues on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024