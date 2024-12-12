E-Paper | December 12, 2024

Pakistan unit of British firm Haleon to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 02:05pm
The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen — Reuters File Photo
The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen — Reuters File Photo

Haleon Pakistan plans to start manufacturing multivitamin brand Centrum in the country for domestic sales and export, its chief executive officer (CEO) said, as it seeks to boost sales in the country amid lower inflation.

The Pakistan unit of British consumer healthcare firm Haleon plans to expand its pain management offerings next year by adding the Panadol range for menstrual pain and migraines, CEO Farhan Muhammad Haroon told Reuters in an interview.

“Pakistan has a Rs24 billion ($86.30 million) Vitamin Mineral Supplement market. This does not include the grey market. We already make up Rs7.5bn ($26.97m) of the market through our [vitamin] products CAC-1000 Plus and Qalsium-D,” said Haroon.

“With the launch of Centrum, we plan to capture 7 to 8 per cent of the remaining market immediately, which is a sizeable portion of the category.”

Haroon said the company plans to sell Centrum in smaller bottles so customers do not have to worry about high upfront costs, as purchasing power has diminished in the country after inflation hit a multidecade high of around 40pc last year.

In November, Pakistan’s consumer price index inflation slowed to 4.9pc.

Haroon said in the first stage of the Centrum launch — expected in the first quarter of 2025 — the product will be imported, and in the second stage, it will be made locally with market-specific variants to suit the needs of Pakistanis and other export markets.

“We already export our calcium and vitamin D supplement CAC-1000 Plus and topical pain relief product Voltral Emulgel to Vietnam and Philippines, we will be ready to export to 19 countries in the next 1-1.5 years,” he said.

Haleon Pakistan sees at least 10pc of its sales coming from exports in the next two years, up from 5pc-6pc during its peak in 2022, Haroon said, adding that it had invested $10m last year to enhance local production capabilities.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...
Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...