Former UC chairman shot dead in Karachi’s Baldia Town

A 65-year-old former union council (UC) chairman was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Karachi’s Baldia Town, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that Haji Amanullah Afridi was killed by the firing of an unknown suspect at 6:27am near his residence.

A statement issued today by the Edhi rescue service said that the dead body was shifted to the Civil hospital.

Raza also said, “The deceased had been active in the past at the local level in social and political circles of Baldia Town, Keamari, and [he] was also elected as UC chairman of Abidabad as an independent candidate.”

“Police are actively investigating the case and have so far obtained CCTV footage of the place of incident in which a young man clad in Shalwar kameez is seen following and firing on the victim from behind at about 6:27am,” the official said.

He further said, “Through other CCTV footage, it is confirmed that [the] assailant was waiting for the victim in the street corner for quite some time.”

“Police have recovered three empties from the crime scene,” he said adding, “Geofencing of the area is being conducted to help ascertain [the] identity of the assailant.”

Local police believed that the case involved personal enmity; however, an investigation was underway, according to the official.