E-Paper | December 09, 2024

Urgent hearing of challenges to 26th amendment sought

Nasir Iqbal Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: Seven senior lawyers in a letter have requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi that their separate petitions challenging the 26th amendment be taken up urgently and heard by a full court bench of the Supreme Court.

“Needless to say, the very creation of a legislative instrument cannot examine the vires of the instrument, that creates it,” said a letter addressed to the CJP.

Some of the petitions were presented prior to the first meeting of the new Judicial Commission of Pakistan and formation of the “Constitutional Benches”. They included specific prayers for interim relief as well as urgency applications for listing of the matter.

Section 7 of the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, explicitly requires… application pleading urgency or seeking interim relief to be fixed for hearing within 14 days from the date of its filing. “The delay is inexplicable,” the letter said.

Senior lawyers urge CJP their separate pleas be heard by full court bench of apex court

Signed by senior counsel Muneer A. Malik, Hamid A. Khan, Abid Shahid Zuberi, Salahuddin Ahmad, Khwaja Ahmad Hosain, Akhtar Mengal and Zainab Janjua, the letter requested the CJP to also order an inquiry into the unprecedented manner in which these petitions were dealt with by the court office and to ensure that all petitions were placed before the full court as already decided by the majority of the SC Practice and Procedure Committee as per its Oct 31 decision on some of the earlier petitions.

The letter said that despite the passage of more than a month and the overwhelming constitutional and public importance of the matter, far from being fixed for hearing, and even more surprisingly, none of the petitions have even been assigned a number by the registry.

Nor have any office objections to the petitions been communicated by the SC registrar, the letter said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC slowdown
Updated 09 Dec, 2024

CPEC slowdown

Current CPEC slowdown doesn't mean China has lost interest in the connectivity project or in Pakistan.
Madressah bill
09 Dec, 2024

Madressah bill

A CONTROVERSY has been brewing over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, with the JUI-F slamming ...
Protecting varsities
09 Dec, 2024

Protecting varsities

THE recent proposal by the Sindh cabinet to shoehorn in non-PhD bureaucrats as vice chancellors has sparked concern...
Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...