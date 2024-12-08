Saudi royal terms Israel genocidal, hails Trump’s win

MANAMA: A senior Saudi royal termed Israel “genocidal” and an “apartheid” state on Saturday, as he called on incoming US president-elect Donald Trump to bring peace to the Middle East.

Prince Turki Al Faisal, who was Saudi Arabia’s intelligence chief for more than two decades, also said he hoped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

His comments at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain follow increasingly tough statements from Saudi officials since talks were paused on a potential normalisation of ties with Israel after the start of the Gaza conflict.

“Israel today, according to international human rights groups, is not only an apartheid colonial state, but it is also a genocidal one,” Prince Turki said. “It is committing genocide on the people of Gaza.” He added: “It’s about time for the world to … take the necessary steps to bring those who are charged by the International Criminal Court to justice.”

The ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant last month on suspicion of crimes against humanity and war crimes. Amnesty International levelled the same charge this week in a new report that was dismissed by Israel as “fabricated” and “based on lies”.

Prince Turki, also a former Saudi ambassador to the US, said Trump’s “strong mandate” from American voters “can enable him to provide the statesmanship that is highly needed in the world.

“Friendly countries in the region are hoping that Mr Trump pursues what he started before, to bring peace with capital letters to the Middle East,” he said. “It is time for America, under your presidency, to change the course of this troubled region,” he added.

During Trump’s first administration, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco signed the Abraham Accords recognising Israel, a break with the long-held Arab consensus that there should be no ties without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Saudi’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also accused Israel of genocide at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Riyadh last month.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while attending the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue, called on the international community to intensify its efforts to end the conflict in Gaza, warning that the ongoing war weakens the international security system, Al Arabia news reported.

Farhan said, “The [ongoing] war in Gaza and its expansion regionally weakens the international security system and threatens the credibility of international laws and norms in view of Israel’s continued impunity by targeting the United Nations and its bodies.”

He also called on the international community to exert more efforts to lift obstacles hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

