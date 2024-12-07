PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to armed forces personnel for their great sacrifices during the fight against terrorism and expressed the government’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism from across the country once again as the nation did in 2018.

PM Shehbaz said the Apex Committee meetings were being held regularly aimed to ensure peace and security in the country. He said the armed forces were fully prepared to ensure the defence of the boundaries of the country. The prime minister expressed these views while addressing the closing session of the 7th National Maritime Security Workshop at the Navy War College in Lahore.

He lauded the Pakistan Navy’s significant role to the national security and unwavering commitment to contribute to the development of the country.

Hails navy’s role in national security, development

The prime minister also acknowledged China as a vital partner, expressing gratitude for its steadfast cooperation in the maritime domain. He emphasised the strategic importance of maritime security and the blue economy, highlighting Navy’s proactive measures to harness maritime resources for the nation’s development.

He underscored the critical link between economic prosperity and the efficient utilisation of the blue economy, saying that Gwadar Port was considered a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future due to its strategic location, economic potential, and its role in the development of regional trade and connectivity.

He added that Karachi Port Trust must be equipped with modern technology for loading and unloading consignments.

He made it clear that real estate business was not the domain of Port Trust, as only the professional approach could steer this institution towards its real commercial scope in the blue economy.

He highlighted the importance of National Shipping Corporation and vowed to re-establish it in accordance with the commercial needs.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf received the PM upon his arrival at PN War College.

Later, a panel of participants in Maritime Security Workshop presented a paper containing recommendations for a national maritime policy to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2024