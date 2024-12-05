Arrest warrant issued for Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case for failing to appear in hearings

A special court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case for failing to appear in court for the past 10 hearings.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Imran in a recent Toshakhana case while the government ruled out his release due to the pending bail in cases against him.

Imran and Bushra were apprehended in the case on July 13, following their acquittal in the Iddat case the same day.

While Bushra had secured bail in the case from the IHC in October, allowing her to be freed from jail, the PTI founder has remained incarcerated since his arrest on August 5 last year in a separate Toshakhana case.

In the most recent case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the couple of retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader — including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings — at a low price, saying it caused significant loss to the exchequer.

In September, Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand had set the couple’s indictment in the case for October 2. However, it was deferred to October 5 on the defence counsel’s request for more time. A day before that, Judge Arjumand had rejected their post-arrest bail petitions.

On Oct 24, a day after the IHC approved her bail plea in the case, Bushra was released from Adiala Jail.

Thursday’s case was heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of a special court of the FIA. The case was adjourned till Monday.

The court also issued a notice to the guarantor of the accused.

Bushra Bibi is believed to be in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the party’s leadership retreated from Islamabad following police crackdown on their protest, party leaders said last week.

76 cases registered against Imran in Islamabad

A total of 76 cases have been registered against Imran in the federal capital, it emerged on Thursday.

Previously, 62 first information reports (FIR) had been registered against the PTI founder, according to a writ petition by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

Following last week’s protest by PTI in the federal capital, a further 14 FIRs were registered against Imran in Islamabad.