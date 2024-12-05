E-Paper | December 05, 2024

Five terrorists shot dead in Lakki, says ISPR

Dawn Report Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 10:08am

PESHAWAR/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Five terrorists were killed and two others wounded in an exchange of fire with security forces in Lakki Marwat district on Wedn­esday, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based op­­eration (IBO) after rec­e­i­ving reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces surrounded their hideout during the operation. Five of them lost their lives in the exchange of fire, while two terrorists were injured.

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

TTP leader shot dead

A local commander of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Birmal Tehsil area of Lower South Waziristan, on Wednesday.

According to sources, Mehmood Wazir was wanted by police in different cases, including attacks on police, civilians and security forces.

A loud explosion was heard in Birmal Tehsil late on Wednesday night, followed by heavy gunfire.

Sources said Mehmood Wazir’s killing could have been the result of squabbles within the banned TTP. His funeral was held in Darabalai, his native village.

Attack foiled

Security forces foiled an attack near a post of the Frontier Constabu­lary in Nandron area of Birmal on Wednesday. The militants escaped due to heavy firing by the security forces.

Wazir tribesmen have called upon the government to take action to improve the law and order situation in both parts of Waziristan.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2024

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

