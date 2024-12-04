SHC grants protective bail to ex-president Arif Alvi for 20 days

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday granted former president and PTI leader Arif Alvi protective bail for 20 days after he petitioned the court, citing multiple cases filed against him for participating in a “peaceful” protest on November 24.

PTI Founder Imran Khan had issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

The protests, however, turned violent after PTI protesters entered the prohibited Red Zone in Islamabad and clashed with the law enforcement agencies. As a result, PTI claimed that 12 of its supporters lost their lives during the protest, while the government said one policeman and three Rangers personnel died.

Following the party’s call to end the protest, more than 900 protesters were arrested for defying state orders and resorting to “violence.”

Today, Justices Salahuddin Panhwar and Adnanul Karim Memon of the SHC heard Alvi’s case and granted him bail in three cases, ordering him to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

The court noted that the case was being sent to its constitutional bench for further hearing. “The constitutional bench will look into other issues, including details of the case,” it said.

The petition

Alvi’s petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, noted that despite peaceful protests on November 24, cases have been registered against him and his party members in various cities under serious provisions, including the Terrorism Act.

“According to the information, cases have been registered against Arif Alvi in Mianwali, Taxila and Rawalpindi,” his lawyer, Barrister Ali Tahir, said in the petition. “Cases are being registered against him to bring him under political pressure.”

The petition requested that Alvi be granted protective bail in three cases in separate first information reports (FIRs) lodged at Pir Pahai Police Station in Mianwali, Taxila Police Station, and Sadiqabad Police Station in Rawalpindi.

Barrister Tahir went on to tell the court that protective bail should be granted to the former president for 20 days so that he could approach the relevant courts.

“The Sindh Police should be stopped from arresting the petitioner,” the petition said, adding that Alvi’s name should also be stopped from being included in the undisclosed FIRs.

The petition also requested that the court declare that “illegally arresting and prosecuting the petitioner by and on behalf of the Government of Sindh” is “totally illegal and violative of fundamental rights” of the petitioner.