Probe into violent Islamabad protests kicks off

• PM Shehbaz chairs task force meeting, told identification of rioters underway

• Punjab plans massive anti-riot force, announces compensation package for slain law enforcers

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A task force to identify rioters responsible for the deaths of paramilitary and police officials during the PTI’s long march on Islamabad has kicked off to track down the culprits, whereas Punjab has decided to set up a force of 10,000 law enforcers to deal with violent protests.

Presiding over a meeting of the task force on Tuesday, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to punish the protesters who killed and injured the personnel of law enforcement agencies as well as damaged public properties.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz Sharif said an anti-riot force would be raised in the country to meet the contemporary requirements. A forensic lab would be established and the Islamabad Safe City would be upgraded.

The prime minister was informed that the weapons, cartridges, shells, and other pieces of evidence had been collected from the crime scene and would be sent for forensic analysis. The identification process of the rioters is also being carried out swiftly, and they would be produced before courts.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the PTI was trying to deceive the public through “fake narratives and lies” about firing by law enforcers targeting protesters. He challenged the PTI to present a single piece of evidence showing that law enforcers fired bullets at the protesters.

Mr Tarar said the PTI was defaming the state through concocted stories and its leaders were giving different figures of fatalities ranging from a dozen to 4,000.

PTI leader Latif Khosa claimed that over 150 bodies were lying at his residence, the minister said, adding that even the PTI chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, remarked that there were only 12 bodies and all other claims were bogus.

The minister, however, claimed there were no dead bodies, if the PTI had any dead bodies, they should present those in front of the media.

He also pointed out that four Rangers personnel and a police officer were martyred, but no one from the PTI expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

Punjab CM

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in a meeting of the provincial cabinet, denounced the “violent” protests by the PTI in Islamabad and approved a compensation package for those law enforcers martyred and wounded in the demonstrations.

A sum of Rs29 million would be allocated for the slain law enforcers and Rs1 million each for injured personnel.

“Some 172 police personnel were injured during the PTI protest. It is shameful to see the condition of the injured personnel undergoing treatment at CMH Rawalpindi,” she informed the cabinet. “A special force of 10,000 trained security personnel will be established in Punjab to combat riots,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Suthra Punjab’, the CM said the people had rejected every protest call of the PTI.

“No one is willing to trust those who attacked their own country on May 9, 2023. Neither are they peaceful nor [are they] holding peaceful protests,” she said and added the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were “our brothers and could not commit such unlawful activities”.

“Foreigners were given money to commit violence, arson, and vandalism… People armed with pistols and rifles came forward and shot at the police. Everyone saw funerals of Rangers and policemen. If a thousand people died as claimed by the PTI, where were their funerals held…” the CM said.

According to the CM, if the video of Bushra Bibi’s escape was shown then why didn’t the PTI present a video of their supporters killed in the protest. “If Rangers, police personnel or anyone’s life is lost, the prisoner sitting in Adiala prison is responsible for it,” she said. “This (PTI) is a group of terrorists; it must be eradicated. If one commits unlawful activities, then a stern action will be taken against him,” CM Maryam said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2024