Govt unmoved as slow internet frustrates all

• Widespread disruption to WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok reported from across Pakistan on Sunday

• IT minister claims all services are ‘fully functional’; says VPNs ‘won’t be banned’

• Media reports suggest body formed to probe online ‘propaganda’ about PTI protest

ISLAMABAD: Users across Pakistan faced difficulties in accessing social media platforms on Sunday, despite the IT minister’s claims that these services were “100 per cent” operational.

A pronounced dip in internet speed was reported during the afternoon, which also affected WhatsApp as users were unable to download media files, including voice messages, video clips and even images.

Similar issues were reported with other social media websites, such as platforms commonly used in Pakistan, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok.

This screengrab, taken on December 2, shows the results of a poll held on Dawn.com’s WhatsApp channel on Dec 1, 2024.

The Ministry of IT & Telecommunication and the regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), have not officially commented on these issues.

The issues were possibly due to a surge in politically motivated content on the internet as PTI supporters continued to lambast the government over its treatment of their party’s protesters in Islamabad.

A source in the IT ministry said the government considered “political attacks through social media as cyber-attacks” aimed at “destabilising the national integrity”.

“The most serious concern faced by the government was related to [alleged] casualties at the D-Chowk operation, and the narrative against the government had overwhelmed social media,” sources said.

The trend aligns with past practices where social media platforms like YouTube, X and TikTok faced slowdowns whenever PTI planned a virtual public activity.

Minister dismisses complaints

However, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has dismissed complaints about internet disruptions.

Talking to Geo News on Sunday, she said the issue of an internet ‘firewall’ had been “blown out of proportion” as a web management system has been operating in the country for 10 years.

“There is nothing controversial about a country working on its cyber security,” she said, adding that it was getting increasingly difficult to detect terrorist activity in the country.

“More than 100 soldiers have embraced martyrdom in the past month,” she said, adding that wherever the security of the state was concerned, the Ministry of Interior issued directives to block or restrict access to certain platforms or services.

Social media platform X has been blocked since February after the Ministry of Interior sought the ban over “national security” concerns.

Ms Fatima said X is used by “approximately two per cent of people” in Pakistan, and its blockage is not indicative of any widespread effort to curb dissent.

“If the decision was to curtail the freedom of expression, then social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, used by the majority, would have been shut down,” she maintained.

“All your platforms are operating at 100pc.”

She said that the government’s decision to continue using the platform was based on maintaining diplomatic relationship with foreign countries.

Ban on VPNs

The minister also announced that the government has no plans to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for the time being.

Earlier, the government asked users to register their VPNs by November 30 and warned that all unregistered proxies would be blocked after the deadline.

The plan has apparently been shelved due to lack of legal grounds.

In a statement on Sunday, the minister asked businesses and freelancers to continue registering their VPNs for uninterrupted internet access.

“The government is fully cognisant of the need for secure communications, and is working towards further improving the process of activation and usage of VPN,” she said, adding there would be no change in the policy in the near future.

“We strongly urge users to continue registering their IPs through the PTA website”, she added.

‘Propaganda’ about PTI protest

Media reports on Sunday night indicated the government has formed a task force for accountability over social media “propaganda” about PTI’s protest in Islamabad last month.

Reports suggested that a notification about the formation of the ten-member body, headed by the PTA chairman, has been issued.

Dawn contacted government officials to confirm the development, but no response was received.

The task force will identify social media users posting about the alleged killing of protesters during PTI’s rally in the federal capital.

The body, including officials of intelligence agencies, Islamabad Police and ministries of information and interior ministries, will submit its report in ten days.

Syed Irfan Raza also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2024