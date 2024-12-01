E-Paper | December 01, 2024

PTA decides not to ban VPNs over ‘lack of legal grounds’

Kalbe Ali Published December 1, 2024 Updated December 1, 2024 08:15pm

ISLAMABAD: All Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) will continue working after Nov 30 as the telecom regulator has decided not to ban them over lack of legal grounds, sources have told Dawn.

The Pakistan Telecommunica­tion Authority (PTA) had asked users to register their VPNs by Nov 30, after which unregistered connections will be blocked.

The Minister of Interior had requested the telecom regulator to ban unregistered VPNs, claiming they were being used by terrorists to “facilitate violent activities” and to “access pornographic and blasphemous content”.

Sources in the interior ministry said the request, made earlier this month, will be withdrawn.

The decision was made after an opinion by the Law Ministry stated that the government had no legal standing to block VPNs.

Interior ministry to withdraw ban request; Law Division tells govt it can’t throttle VPNs under PECA

“There was an interpretation issue with the clauses in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, and eventually, it has been noted that the reading of the interior ministry in this regard was weak, and the courts would allow the functioning of the VPNs,” the sources added.

Section 34 of PECA titled ‘Unlawful online content’ empowered the authorities to “remove or block or issue directions for removal or blocking” of any content “in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court”.

As per the Law Ministry, the said section allowed the government to block “content” and not the tools.

A senior official of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication said VPNs were tools to access applications or establish connectivity, etc., just like a mobile phone or a computer.

In the past, the government had found it difficult to justify restrictions on internet blockages in court since the internet, too, was a tool, the official added.

The use of VPNs surged in the country after social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter) was blocked in February.

The government had made a distinction between individual users, who access online content via VPNs and businesses and freelancers, who use proxies for commercial purposes.

The PTA had only asked businesses, foreign missions and freelancers to register their VPNs, leaving no provision for individuals to legally use proxies.

In a briefing to a Senate committee, PTA Chairman retired Maj-Gen Hafeezur Rehman said only commercial VPNs were being registered by the authority and that individuals should not access unauthorised social media apps or websites through VPNs.

According to a PTA official, the total number of registered VPNs was around 27,000, with an additional 7,000 registrations after the deadline was announced.

The government’s plan to ban VPNs concerned software houses who claimed the action would severely impact their business.

Pakistan Software Houses Association chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed said there were around 500,000 IP addresses available with PTA, and even if half of the freelancers apply for VPN registration, the current system cannot cater to them.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flying ban reversal
Updated 01 Dec, 2024

Flying ban reversal

Only the naive can expect the reinstatement of European operations to help restore PIA’s profitability.
Kurram conflict
01 Dec, 2024

Kurram conflict

DESPITE a ceasefire being in place, violence has continued in Kurram tribal district. The latest round of bloodshed...
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2024

World AIDS Day

IT is a travesty that, decades after HIV/AIDS first perplexed medics, awareness about the disease remains low in...
PTI in disarray
Updated 30 Nov, 2024

PTI in disarray

PTI’s protest plans came abruptly undone because key decisions were swayed by personal ambitions rather than political wisdom and restraint.
Tired tactics
30 Nov, 2024

Tired tactics

Matiullah's arrest appears to be a case of the state’s overzealous and misplaced application of the law.
Smog struggle
30 Nov, 2024

Smog struggle

AS smog continues to shroud parts of Pakistan, an Ipsos survey highlights the scope of this environmental hazard....