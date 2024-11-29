E-Paper | November 29, 2024

Sargodha meets 86pc of wheat sowing target

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Kirmani has been informed that a target of 1.74 million acres for wheat cultivation has been set for Sargodha division and of them staple food over 1.5m acres (86 per cent of the target) has so far been sown.

Mr Kirmani emphasised the critical importance of timely and extensive wheat cultivation is necessary for national food security. An incentive package has been introduced for wheat farmers under which billions of rupees in prizes will be awarded through balloting to farmers cultivating wheat on larger areas, he added.

The package includes free distribution of 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers.

The CM’s Kisan Card Scheme is also providing interest-free loans for the purchase of subsidised fertilisers, seed and pesticides by farmers, he said, claiming so far farm inputs worth over Rs24 billion have been made under this scheme.

Agriculture secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the significance of the month of November for wheat sowing and directed the agriculture department, interns, university students and field teams to intensify their efforts to guide farmers in achieving the cultivation target.

He announced that wheat productivity contests will also be held this year, with attractive prizes awarded to the winning farmers.

The meeting was attended by parliamentary secretary for agriculture Usama Leghari, parliamentary secretary for livestock Asim Makheen, Sargodha commissioner Jehanzaib Awan, and deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

