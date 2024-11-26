EU steps up Spanish olives spat with US

GENEVA: The European Union on Monday requested authorisation at the World Trade Organisation to impose counter-measures to compensate for US customs duties on Spanish olive imports.

The request was filed at a meeting of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) after Washington challenged “the amount of retaliation proposed by the EU ($35 million annually)”, a Geneva-based trade official said.

The EU request for DSB authorisation to impose counter-measures on imports from the United States is intended “to compensate for the US’s failure to comply with an earlier panel ruling faulting US anti-dumping and countervailing duties on ripe olives from Spain”, the source said. Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024